Rose Mary Duckworth, 88, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Robertson County Health Care.
She was born in Harrison County on Aug. 23, 1930 to the late Johnson and Sudie Wilson Garrison. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Dillard Duckworth; two daughters, Barbara Phillips and Johnna Blair; four sisters, Barbara Garrison, Beula Dennis, June Kragler and Jane Balton; two brothers, Ray Garrison, Roy Garrison, and two grandchildren, Gary Alan Duckworth and Christina Ann Duckworth.
She is survived by four sons, Gary Duckworth, Ricky Duckworth, Darrell (Ellen) Duckworth, Robbie (Donna) Duckworth; a daughter, Junie (Tom) Vallandingham; a brother, Charles (Emma) Garrison; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with Jeffery Jackson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at Beaver Baptist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Clay Darnell, Tommy Vallandingham, Jim Howard, Jake Howard, Jason Duckworth, Adam Tolle, and Tom Zack Evans. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Blair and Bobby Ray Lynam III.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on June 27, 2019