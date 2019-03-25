Roxie Lozier Milner, 94, Corinth, Ky., died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Odes and Irene Beagle Lozier, and is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ross Milner.
Survivors include: five children, Judy Vendler of Corinth, Odes Milner of Berry, Diane Carr of Corinth, Bonnie Eckler of Corinth, and Vicki Greene of Owenton.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry, with Melvin Greene officiating. The visitations will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and from 11-1 p.m. on Friday preceding the service. Burial will take place in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.
Woodhead Funeral Home
106 Main St.
Berry, KY 41003
859-654-3306
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019