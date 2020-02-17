|
Roy Bernard Cope, 86, of Berry, Ky., passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
Born on Feb. 8, 1934 in Rockcastle County, Ky., he was a son of the late Roy Lee and Nellie Norton Cope. On Aug. 22, 1959, he married JoElla Whitaker Cope, and she survives his passing. He was a paint specialist for General Motors Company for 35½ years, supervisor of the Berry wastewater treatment plant, a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Korean Conflict, Governor and member of the Berry Lions Club, 55 year member of the Taylor Lodge F&Am No. 165, member of the American Legion Hardin-Browning Post No. 109, a member of the Berry Baptist Church, 20 year employee of Harrison Schools, where he drove buses No. 28 and No. 982, and was a member of the Berry Volunteer Fire Dept. for several years.
In addition to his wife, JoElla, he is survived by seven children, Gregory Roy Cope, Sandra Faye (Glen) Renfro, Rhonda Jo (Tod) Morrison, Melissa Kay (Jim) House, Melinda Lou Boyers, Doug Cope, Shelley Cope; 16 grandchildren, Jeremy Hill, Dustin Morrison, David Wolfe, Cassandra Wolfe, Nathaniel Boyers, Jacob Cope, Zachary Cope, Lindsey Hays, Aaron Renfro, Elizabeth Boyers, T.J. Moore, Katie Moore, Katie Cope, Erica Steele, Lauren Cooper, Barry Cope Jr.; and several great-grandchildren.
Please add to Roy Cope obituary that he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather Ann Stith.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry with Bro. Carl Morton officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home with a Masonic service. Burial with full military honors by the Hardin-Browning Post No. 109 will follow in Pythian Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers for the service will be Jeremy Shane Hill, Dustin Morrison, David Wolfe, Jacob Cope, Zachary Cope, Aaron Renfro, and T.J. Moore.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Berry Baptist Church, 306 Main Street, Berry, KY 41003 or the Taylor Lodge F&Am No. 164.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
