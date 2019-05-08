Roy Lee 'Punky' Gaunce, 75, Bourbon County, passed away May 6, 2019 at Baptist Health, Lexington.
He was born in Nicholas County May 23, 1943 to the late Walter Marshall and Alberta King Gaunce. He was a farmer.
He is survived by five brothers, Billy (Nancy) Gaunce, Kenny (Connie) Gaunce, Donald (Willie) Gaunce, Thomas 'Tommy' (Altta) Gaunce and James 'Shorty' Gaunce; six sisters, O'Della Franklin, Emma Mae (Billy) Spenneburg, Bertha McKinney, Diana Browning, Jo Ann Snapp and Betty (Donald) Bowles; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Gaunce and Cheryl Gaunce; a very special friend, Della Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Clay Gaunce, David Gaunce and Marshall Alan Gaunce, a sister, Dorothy Fryman.
Graveside services were held Wednesday May 8 at Jacksonville Cemetery with the Rev. Daryl Gaunce officiating. Carlisle-Clark Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were: Daniel Dye, Aubrey Dye, David Thomas, Gary Howard, Todd Anderson and Gavin Gaunce.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 16, 2019