Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Wesley Kitchen. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on Feb. 21, 1947 to the late Mildred and Emory Kitchen. Roy was a member of Republican Christian Church where he served as an Elder and as the Treasurer. He retired from the law firm Stites and Harbison in Lexington, Ky. after a 37-year career as a legal administrator. He was also a veteran of the US Navy.

Roy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Palmer Kitchen; his stepsons, Aaron and Nathan Buis; his sisters, Mary Ruth Humphries and Judy (Price) Smith; and special cousins, John, Marilyn, and Brenda Kitchen. As a member of the Kitchen and Palmer families he was also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and their children.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. by Kim Gibson-Pierce at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building. Lunch will be served afterwards at Cynthiana Christian Church.

Active pallbearers will be Stephen Smith, Philip Humphries, Daniel Smith, Phil Logsdon, Scott Goud, and Doug Wilson.

Timothy Humphries will be an honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Republican Christian Church, c/o Theresa Philpot, 107 Chelsea Drive, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

www.warefuneralhome.com Roy Wesley Kitchen, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.He was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on Feb. 21, 1947 to the late Mildred and Emory Kitchen. Roy was a member of Republican Christian Church where he served as an Elder and as the Treasurer. He retired from the law firm Stites and Harbison in Lexington, Ky. after a 37-year career as a legal administrator. He was also a veteran of the US Navy.Roy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Palmer Kitchen; his stepsons, Aaron and Nathan Buis; his sisters, Mary Ruth Humphries and Judy (Price) Smith; and special cousins, John, Marilyn, and Brenda Kitchen. As a member of the Kitchen and Palmer families he was also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and their children.A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. by Kim Gibson-Pierce at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building. Lunch will be served afterwards at Cynthiana Christian Church.Active pallbearers will be Stephen Smith, Philip Humphries, Daniel Smith, Phil Logsdon, Scott Goud, and Doug Wilson.Timothy Humphries will be an honorary pallbearer.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Republican Christian Church, c/o Theresa Philpot, 107 Chelsea Drive, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close