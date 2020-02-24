Roy Wesley Kitchen, 73, of Cynthiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Cynthiana, Ky. on Feb. 21, 1947 to the late Mildred and Emory Kitchen. Roy was a member of Republican Christian Church where he served as an Elder and as the Treasurer. He retired from the law firm Stites and Harbison in Lexington, Ky. after a 37-year career as a legal administrator. He was also a veteran of the US Navy.
Roy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Palmer Kitchen; his stepsons, Aaron and Nathan Buis; his sisters, Mary Ruth Humphries and Judy (Price) Smith; and special cousins, John, Marilyn, and Brenda Kitchen. As a member of the Kitchen and Palmer families he was also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and their children.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. by Kim Gibson-Pierce at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building. Lunch will be served afterwards at Cynthiana Christian Church.
Active pallbearers will be Stephen Smith, Philip Humphries, Daniel Smith, Phil Logsdon, Scott Goud, and Doug Wilson.
Timothy Humphries will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Republican Christian Church, c/o Theresa Philpot, 107 Chelsea Drive, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 27, 2020