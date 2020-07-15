Ruby Irene Hamm, 96, died at her home following a short illness on Monday, July 13, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late William Van and Lucy Velma Mullins McKenzie.

Survivors include: her husband, Orban Clarence Hamm; three children, O.C. Hamm Jr., Van Rogers, and Ruby Jacob.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, July 15 at 11 a.m. at Winchester Cemetery by the Rev. Neil Salvaterrra. Scobee Funeral Home, Winchester, is in charge of arrangements.

