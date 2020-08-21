1/1
Ruby Riggle Penn
1927 - 2020
Ruby Riggle Penn, 93, wife of the late James Thomas "J.T." Penn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus.
She was born July 20, 1927 in Harrison County, Ky. to the late Cecil and Helen McKinley Riggle. She was a longtime secretary for Swinford & Sims and a member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. Upon retirement she enjoying her time as an antiques collector and dealer at several area locations.
Additional survivors include two sons: Tom Penn of Lexington and John Penn of Frankfort; two daughters: Dixie (Billy) Taylor of Cynthiana and Beth (Allan) Jones of Ravenna; and two grandsons: Michael and Anthony Carelli.
Also, preceding her in death were two brothers, Kenneth and Ralph Riggle and a sister, Bette Ashmore.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. in Battle Grove Cemetery officiated by Dr. Larry Bishop.
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cynthiana Christian Church.
www.drakewhaleymccartyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2020.
