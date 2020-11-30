Ruby "Bobbie" Webb Mallory, 100, wife of the late Warren Mallory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.A Harrison County native born Nov. 1, 1920 to the late Arthur and Martha Linville Webb, she was a 1939 graduate of Connersville High School and an active member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Bobbie devoted her time to the Connersville School PTA, having been the former president, as well as being a 4-H volunteer and member of the Homemakers Club.Surviving are a son, William Warren (Garnetta) Mallory; a granddaughter, Lena Dawn Mallory and her husband, Torey Earle; and a great-granddaughter, MaryAnna Lea Earle.Also preceding her in death was a brother, William Henry Webb.Private services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.Memorial contributions are suggested to Cynthiana Christian Church.