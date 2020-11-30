1/1
Ruby Webb Mallory
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby "Bobbie" Webb Mallory, 100, wife of the late Warren Mallory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
A Harrison County native born Nov. 1, 1920 to the late Arthur and Martha Linville Webb, she was a 1939 graduate of Connersville High School and an active member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Bobbie devoted her time to the Connersville School PTA, having been the former president, as well as being a 4-H volunteer and member of the Homemakers Club.
Surviving are a son, William Warren (Garnetta) Mallory; a granddaughter, Lena Dawn Mallory and her husband, Torey Earle; and a great-granddaughter, MaryAnna Lea Earle.
Also preceding her in death was a brother, William Henry Webb.
Private services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cynthiana Christian Church.
www.drakefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved