Ruby "Bobbie" Webb Mallory, 100, wife of the late Warren Mallory, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.
A Harrison County native born Nov. 1, 1920 to the late Arthur and Martha Linville Webb, she was a 1939 graduate of Connersville High School and an active member of the Cynthiana Christian Church. A loving wife, mother and homemaker, Bobbie devoted her time to the Connersville School PTA, having been the former president, as well as being a 4-H volunteer and member of the Homemakers Club.
Surviving are a son, William Warren (Garnetta) Mallory; a granddaughter, Lena Dawn Mallory and her husband, Torey Earle; and a great-granddaughter, MaryAnna Lea Earle.
Also preceding her in death was a brother, William Henry Webb.
Private services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Dr. Larry Bishop. Burial will follow in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Cynthiana Christian Church.www.drakefuneralhome.com