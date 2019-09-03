Ruby Whalen McNees, 92, Cynthiana, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
She was born in Harrison County on Oct. 21, 1926 to the late Stanley Whalen and Inas Traylor. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas "Tommy" McNees; a daughter, Patricia Hicks; and a sister, Ida B. Pribble.
Ruby is survived by her son, Billy (Nicole) McNees; two daughters, Vickie McNees and Pam (David) Woods; a sister, Edna White; 11 grandchildren, Kim (Josh) Bell, Becky (Mikey) Florence, Tonya (Randall) Case, William (Nicole) McNees, Courtney (Dustin) Sumpter, Ashlynn McNees, Patrick (Bridgette) Hicks, Brandon Hicks, Derick Woods, Samantha (Kevin) Dailey and Clay Walker; and 22 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Marty Ritchie. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hicks, William Ashley McNees, Derick Woods, Patrick Hicks, James McNees, Randall Case and Mikey Florence.
Honorary pallbearers are Kim Bell, Becky Florence, Samantha Dailey, Tonya Case, Ashlynn McNees and Courtney Sumpter.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019