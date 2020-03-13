Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Perraut. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Service 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Ann Perraut, 86, of Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Harrison County on Feb. 14, 1934 to the late Emery M. Fryman and Ruby G. Fryman, and is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clay Perraut; a daughter, Gwynne Joan Perraut; a granddaughter, Kara Joann Kearns and a sister, Bonnie Manley.

Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Daryl (Charlotte) Perraut; her daughter, Debbie Kearns; two sisters, Dorothy (Ophal) Coy and Mary Diane (Ronald) Vallandingham; three grandsons, Douglas Kearns, Brad Clay Perraut and Justin Scott Perraut; five great grandchildren, Brandon Neal, Willow Kearns, Owen Perraut, Lincoln Perraut, Connor Perraut and Kendall Perraut; a special friend, Marcella Jones; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Chad Broaddus and CJ Epperson with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

Active pallbearers will be David Asher, Mitchell Judy, John Kennedy, David Mattox, Jason Palmer and Shaun Rains.

Honorary pallbearers are David Curd, Bradley Vaughn, Eric Lotz, William Horn and Dale Kendrick.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

www.warefuneralhome.com Ruth Ann Perraut, 86, of Cynthiana, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her residence.She was born in Harrison County on Feb. 14, 1934 to the late Emery M. Fryman and Ruby G. Fryman, and is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Clay Perraut; a daughter, Gwynne Joan Perraut; a granddaughter, Kara Joann Kearns and a sister, Bonnie Manley.Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Daryl (Charlotte) Perraut; her daughter, Debbie Kearns; two sisters, Dorothy (Ophal) Coy and Mary Diane (Ronald) Vallandingham; three grandsons, Douglas Kearns, Brad Clay Perraut and Justin Scott Perraut; five great grandchildren, Brandon Neal, Willow Kearns, Owen Perraut, Lincoln Perraut, Connor Perraut and Kendall Perraut; a special friend, Marcella Jones; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 17 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Chad Broaddus and CJ Epperson with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be held at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.Active pallbearers will be David Asher, Mitchell Judy, John Kennedy, David Mattox, Jason Palmer and Shaun Rains.Honorary pallbearers are David Curd, Bradley Vaughn, Eric Lotz, William Horn and Dale Kendrick.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Cynthiana Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close