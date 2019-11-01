Ruth Anne Kiskaden, 76, Cynthiana, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
She was born in Richmond on June 16, 1943 to the late Green A. Hillard and Sarilda Browning Hillard. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Johnny Hillard, Thomas Ray Hillard, Letton Hillard and Russell Hillard and two sisters, Phyllis Griffith and Rita Hillard.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 58 years, Dannie Kiskaden; two sons, Roger Thomas Kiskaden and Dannie "Boonie" Kiskaden; two daughters, Kimberly Anne Vance and Dana Kiskaden; a brother, Green Hillard; four sisters, Lois Gravette, Judy Prather, Donna Gayle Florence and Vickie Marshall; eight grandchildren, Chad Kiskaden, Chasity Kiskaden, RJ Kiskaden, Kenneth Kiskaden, Aaron Kiskaden, Brandon Kiskaden, Sheteka Edwards and Skylar Fryman; numerous great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Patsy Dawson.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Jeffery Jackson with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019