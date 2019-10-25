Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Janette Reffett. View Sign Service Information Ware Funeral Home 846 U.S. Highway 27 North Cynthiana , KY 41031 (859)-234-4000 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Janette Reffett, 86, of Cynthiana, died Oct. 22, 2019 at Grand Haven Nursing Home.

She was born in Lee County, Virginia on Sept. 3, 1933 to the late Perry M. Wilson and Maude Ayers Wilson.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Reffett; a son, Gerald Wayne Reffett; a daughter, Beverly Kay Reffett; a grandson, Christopher White; two brothers, Donnie Wilson and William Wilson; and two sisters, Naomi Eubanks and Myrtle Marie Caswell.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Richard Allen Reffett of Cynthiana and Terry Lee (Cindy) Reffett of Little River, South Carolina; a daughter, Diana Lynn (Donald) White of Cynthiana; a daughter-in-law, Connie Dailey Reffett of Cynthiana; a brother, Paul (Faye) Wilson; two sisters, Mary Mattox and Flora (Leon) Eubanks; seven grandchildren, Brian (Sabrina) Reffett of Cynthiana, Chris Reffett of Cynthiana, Brandy (Keith) Hamilton of Lexington, Rebecca Fletcher of London, Joshua (Casey) Reffett of Lexington, Kevin White of Cynthiana, and Joseph (Ashley) White of Lexington; 12 great-grandchildren, Laken Michelle (Aaron) Brooks, Christina Nicole (Ricky) Morrison, Christopher Austin Reffett and Taylor Marie Reffett, Jack Winn Hamilton, Piper Irene Hamilton, Tucker Allen Hamilton, Anthony Cade (Gabby) Fletcher, Hayden Reece Fletcher, Addison Shane Fletcher, Joshua Nash Reffett, Bo River Reffett, Rowan Scott Wardrip, Olivia Wardrip; a great-great grandchild, Jaxon Stone Fletcher; and a special friend, Gilbert Clifford Clark.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 25 at Ware Funeral Home at 1 p.m. by Bro. Wayne Tolson with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wedco, 302 Oddville Ave., Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to the Harrison County Community Action Center, 216 Old Lair Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

Pallbearers will be Brian Reffett, Chris Reffett, Joshua Reffett, Joey White, Keith Hamilton, Cade Fletcher and Gilbert Clifford Clark.

Honorary pallbearer is Kevin White and Don White.

