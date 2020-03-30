Sam Allen Irvin, 77, of Cynthiana, Ky., passed away March 26, 2020.
Sam was born Nov. 2, 1942 to William Gobel Irvin and Jane Duncan Irvin in Bourbon County.
Sam is survived by three sons, Robert (Tammy) Snyder of Cynthiana, Ky., Jerry Dean Irvin of Frankfort, Ky., and Travis (Kellie) Irvin of Leesburg, Ky.; and one daughter, Courtney Nicole Carnes of Florence, Ky.
He is also survived by one sister, Rhodia Wright and one brother, William (Bud) Gobel Irvin, both of Cynthiana, Ky.
He was preceded in death by one son, Rodney Allen Irvin, one brother, Craig (Jack) Irvin and six sisters, Mattie Lucas, Tillie Vest, Lilly Martin, Sallie Davis, Helen Peak and Anna Charles.
Care Cremations, Lexington, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
Due to restrictions, services will not be held at this time.
Thank you to Roxanne Irvin.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020