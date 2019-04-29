Sandra Kay Nichols, 58, died April 25, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late Samuel and Betty Ann Jones Nickerson, and is preceded in death by her step-son, Jason Scott Nichols.
Survivors include: her husband, Dana Nichols; one son, Shannon Bills; a daughter, Geneva Hall; and a step-daughter, Brynn Nichols.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Bro. Keith Hemphill with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 2, 2019