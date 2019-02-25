Sarah "Sally" L. Kurz, 87, Cynthiana, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at The Willows at Citation in Lexington.
She was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, Dec. 9, 1931 to the late Milton Kohler and Mary Elizabeth Smith Kohler, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Kurz and six siblings.
She is survived by two sons, Carl (Debbie) Kurz and George (Tammy) Kurz; and three grandchildren, Jordon Kurz, Ryan Kurz and Kevin Kurz.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Ware Funeral by Dr. Larry Bishop. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 East, Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jordon, Ryan and Kevin Kurz, Jack Eaves, Bryan Watts and Shannon Hayes.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019