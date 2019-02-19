Sharon Marie Casey (1953 - 2019)
Sharon Marie Whitley Casey, 66, Lexington, formerly of Cynthiana, died Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare.
She was born in Harrison County, June 7, 1953 to the late Walter Whitley and Ethel Whitley. Sharon worked as Medical Record Director at Harrison Memorial Hospital for many years.
She is survived by Jerry Casey, husband of 30 years; a son, Whitley (Caroline) Casey; and a granddaughter, Anna Claire.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, TX 76571.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019
