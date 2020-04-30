Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shearl "Toe" Huffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mr. Huffman was born in Harrison County, Ky. on July 4, 1948. He was the son of the late Ash and Evelyn (Porter) Huffman. He was a lifelong farmer and a volunteer fireman in his younger years.

He is survived by two brothers, Jimmy and Ronnie "Buck" Huffman of Berry, Ky.; two sisters, Bonnie Smith and Helen Huffman of Paris, Ky. He is also survived by seven nieces and nephews, Fay Mann, Lisa Allison, Connie Smith-Monahan, Carl Porter, Ginny Huffman, Emily Huffman, and Charles Huffman; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Mr. Huffman was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Huffman, four brothers, Ray Porter, Gene Huffman, Billy Huffman, Donnie Huffman and four nephews, John Lee Smith, Ashley Huffman, Bradley Huffman and Ethan Huffman.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Ky.

