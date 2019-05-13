Sheila Ann Beckham, 60, Williamstown, Ky., died May 10 at the Grant Center Nursing Home.

Sheila was born May 23, 1958 in Owenton, Ky. to the late Buford W. Beckham and Emma Jean Sowder Beckham. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rebecca, a brother, Warren Clayborn Beckham in 1976, and a nephew, Christopher Steven Simpson in 1976.

Sheila is survived by a sister, Sandy (Steve) Simpson of Antioch, Berry, Ky.; a brother, Denver Beckham of Crittenden, Ky.; nieces, Ann Hughes and Lisa (Jacob) Kaye of Lafayette, Calif.; nephews, Scott Simpson of Phoenix, Ariz., Travis (Stephanie) Simpson of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Brian (Ashley) Beckham of Williamstown, Ky.; four great-nieces, Christen and Sidney Smith, Sophie Simpson and Harper Beckham; one great-nephew, Chase Simpson; aunts, Daisy Parsons of Corinth, Ky., Viva Dee of Burlington, Ky., Joyce (Carter) Palmer of Newark, Del.; one uncle, Richard (Faye) Beckham of Corinth; and many cousins and friends.

She was loved by all her caretakers and loved the interaction with them. God sent her as a blessing, she enriched all of their lives.

Services will be Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown with the Rev. Mike Bowen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 16. Burial will be in the Corinth IOOF Cemetery, Corinth, Ky. Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamtown, is in charge of arrangements.