Shirley Faye Dennis, 76, of Cynthiana, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
She was born in Peebles, Ohio on March 9, 1944 to the late Christopher Columbus Dennis and Goldie Vesta Frisby Dennis.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Goldia Marie Massey; a granddaughter, Kira Soul Massey; a brother, Jessie Thomas Dennis; and three sisters, Jo Ann West, Debbie Sue Dennis and Gayle "Bernie" McKinney.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Shirl (Jimmie) Saylor; six brothers, Ronnie Dennis, Christopher C. Dennis Jr., Russell "Duke" Dennis, Doug Dennis, Larry Dennis and Jerry (Betty Jo) Dennis, all of the Centerville area; a sister, Brenda Kay Dennis of Lexington; three grandchildren, Cheryl Anne Mattox, Timothy Wayne Massey and Zachariah K. Massey; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 U.S. Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020