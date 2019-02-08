Obituary

Shirley Fralix Ellis, 81, died Feb. 7, 2019 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lulie Jett Fralix, and is preceded in death by a son, Ernest Edward "Eddie" Ellis Jr.

Survivors include: her husband, Ernest E. Ellis Sr.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Milford Christian Church with Bro. Michael Cannon officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Milford Christian Church. Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery.

Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019

