Shirley Fralix Ellis

Obituary

Shirley Fralix Ellis, 81, died Feb. 7, 2019 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lulie Jett Fralix, and is preceded in death by a son, Ernest Edward "Eddie" Ellis Jr.
Survivors include: her husband, Ernest E. Ellis Sr.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Milford Christian Church with Bro. Michael Cannon officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Milford Christian Church. Burial will be at Hamilton Cemetery.
Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019
