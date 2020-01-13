Stanley Clay Hensley, 59, of Cynthiana, passed away Jan. 9, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Clark County on Aug. 16, 1960 to Richard Henry Hensley and Louise Clay Hensley. He is preceded in death by a sister, Betsy Elizabeth Hensley and two nephews, Christopher Hensley and Timmy Everman.
Besides his parents, Clay is survived by his wife of 28 years, Janet Franklin Hensley; a son, Rodney Franklin; three grandchildren, Derrick Franklin, Megan Franklin and Hunter Franklin; four brothers, Rick (Karen) Hensley, Paul (Connie) Hensley, Johnny (Vicki) Hensley and Danny Hensley; three sisters, Deloris Hood, Anna Dearing and Kathy Hensley; seven nephews, Eric Pasley, Ricky Means, Nathan Pasley, Danno Hensley, Petey Hensley, Adam Everman and Chris Hensley; and four nieces, Tabitha Hood, Alvina Rodriguez, Michelle Hensley and Katherine "KK" Hensley.
A funeral service will be held Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral by Jeffrey Jackson with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Franklin, Derrick Franklin, Jeff Hood, Johnny Hensley, Danny Hensley, Paul Hensley, Ricky Means, Danno Hensley, and Nathan Pasley.
Honarary pallbearers are Eric Kendall, Kenny Kendall, Haviland Argo, Brian Akers, Rick Hensley, Eric Pasley, Gary Case, Johnny Argo, Tim Akers, and Preston Day.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 16, 2020