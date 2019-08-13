Stella Hill Smith, 86, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She was born in Harrison County on July 22, 1933 to the late James T. Stith and Allie Mae Hill Stith, and is preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Hill; her daughter, Rebecca Hill; her first husband, Frank Hill; and her brother, Clay Stith.
Stella is survived by her husband of nine years, CB Smith; two stepdaughters, Dianna (Victor) Wood and Tracie (Ralph) Shope; her brother, James Ray Stith; her sister, Juanita (Calvin) Strunk; along with many special nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Pastor Danny Antis. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Ray Smith, Victor Wood, Jacob House, Mike Sosbe, Gary Strunk and James Baker.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019