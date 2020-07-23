Stephanie Renee Wedding, 45, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Edgemont Health Care.She was born in Cynthiana on July 29, 1974 to Rita (Gary) Wedding Williams and the late Steve Whitley. Besides her father she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul (Patsy) Wedding and Walter (Ethal) Whitley; four aunts, Dorothy Wedding, Barbara Johnson, Kathy Hicks, Sharon Casey; and one uncle, Ronnie Roberts.She loved the time she had when she was a cheerleader, and Homecoming Queen.Besides her mother she is survived by one brother, Chad Harding; and three sisters, Heather (Brandon) Lail, Holly Harding, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Perkins; six nieces and seven nephews, Macie, Braxton, Bryson L., Chaelynn, Whitleigh, Natalie, Kinsley, Ethan, Larissa, Bryson P., Conner, Jayce, Landon; and one great-nephew, Kason.A funeral service will be conducted Friday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Officiating the funeral service will be Rick Stafford. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Chris Poe, John Ward, Justin Williams, Nathan Wedding, Eric Hill, Travis Wedding, and Brandon Lail.