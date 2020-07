Or Copy this URL to Share

Stephanie Renee Wedding, 45, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at Edgemont Health Care.

She was the daughter of Rita (Gary) Wedding Williams and the late Steve Whitley.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 24 at Ware Funeral Home. Officiating the funeral service was Rick Stafford. Burial was in Battle Grove Cemetery.

