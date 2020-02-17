Stephen Gregory Carroll, 66, of Cynthiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on Feb. 22, 1953 to the late Robert W. Carroll and Mary King Carroll. Stephen was a member of the Republican Christian Church where he served as an elder. Besides his parents.
He is preceded in death by his son, Robert Wilson "Will" Carroll.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Catherine Carroll; his son, Frazer (Scott) LeBus; his daughter, Lauren (Asa) Pham; and three granddaughters, Charlotte Pham, Ava Pham and Mary Taylor Pham.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. by Kim Gibson-Pierce at Ware Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Active pallbearers will be Kelly Hehr, Patton Wilson, Eddie Vanhook, Richard Anderson, Aaron Buis, David Young and Bill Hicks.
Honorary pallbearers are Mac Bell, Bill Caywood, Claude Smith, John Simpson as well as his James Motor Company family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrison County Food Pantry.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020