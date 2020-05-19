Steven Blair "Wolf" Morgan of Mt. Olivet, died peacefully at home with his loving family, on May 17, 2020.
He was born Oct. 6, 1950 to the late Betty Ann Dryden Morgan and James Pershing Morgan. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 46 years, Viola Sue Hesler Morgan, in February of this year. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Hesler, with whom he shared many laughs.
Steve loved life and having fun. He worked at Jockey Knitting in Carlisle and at the Robertson County Judicial Center where he delighted in the camaraderie and teasing of his coworkers and friends. He and Sue enjoyed a wide circle of dear friends from their time spent camping, dancing, and hosting ball tournaments. Perhaps his greatest joy in life came from his children and grandchildren. He loved watching them grow and attending the many events in which they were involved. They always brought a smile to his face.
Steve is survived by his daughter Carrie (Jordan) Jefferson of Brooksville; his son Jamie (Christy) Morgan of Mt. Olivet; along with five grandchildren Jared Jefferson, Carter Jefferson, Kennedy Jefferson, Breanna Hesler, and Carree Morgan. He is also survived by his sister Sherry (Dan) Field and nephew Tim; along with cousins and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their families.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 21, 2020