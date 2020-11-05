Stevie Ross Moore, 60, of Harrison County, Ky., died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, in Lexington, Ky.He was born in Cynthiana, Ky., on July 10, 1960, to the late Herman G. and Mary Jane St. John Moore. He was a member of Beaver Baptist Church. Stevie was a farm laborer and worked for several farmers in the Oddville area of Harrison County.Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Joe Moore; and three sisters, Elizabeth Jane Hunt, Kathy Jean Geiske, and Virginia Faye Moore.He is survived by four brothers, Harmon David Moore and Randall Lee Moore, both of Cynthiana, Michael Wayne Moore of Bowling Green, and Joseph Dean Moore of Georgia; a sister, Maryland Ann (Billy) Asbury of Cynthiana; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, who cared about him.Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Ware Funeral Home. The burial service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9 at Battle Grove Cemetery, officiated by Bro. Kevin Strausbaugh.Pallbearers are Johnny Charles, Lewis Muntz, Bubby Northcutt, Greg Muntz, Donnie Fryman and Wayne Northcutt.Memorial contributions are suggested to Beaver Baptist Church, 2107 Smitsonville Road, Cynthiana, KY 41031.