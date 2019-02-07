Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ward Denniston. View Sign

Sue Ward Adams Denniston, 86, Cynthiana died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Harrison County to the late J.T. and Lottie Sanford Fryman Adams. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, R.W. (Bobby) Denniston and her son, Teddy Denniston.

Sue's greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong farmer and dedicated wife, along with Bobby, co-owned and operated Connersville Grocery Store from 1960-1985. Sue was a dedicated Harrison County homemaker, longtime member of the Farm Bureau Women's Committee, served numerous years as an election poll officer in the Connersville district, and was a member of Mt. Hope Methodist Church.

Sue is survived by a son, Clay Louis (Margie) Denniston of Harrison County; a daughter, Pam Denniston of Cynthiana; a daughter-in-law, Kathi (Mark) Patrick; a brother, Rusty Adams; four grandchildren, Heather Denniston, Chris (Mandy) Denniston, Jake (Lauren) Denniston, Robert (Stacey) Navarre; five great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Logan, Ava, Cora Denniston, Tyler Navarre; numerous nieces and nephews; along with several lifelong friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 9 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home, with service following at 8 p.m. Kelli Sorg and Bro. Clifford Neat will be officiating the service. The family will hold a private burial ceremony at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E, Cynthiana, KY 41031.

846 U.S. Highway 27 North

Cynthiana , KY 41031

(859) 234-4000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019

