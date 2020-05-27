Sylvia Maxine Russell, 91, formerly of Cynthiana, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at The Seasons at Alexandria.
She was the daughter of the late John Mac and Dora Thompson Dennis, and was preceded in death by her husband, John Russell and a son, Gregory Allan Wells.
Survivors include: two daughters, Cheryl Pulliam and Diana Sumpter of Harrison County; and a son, Delbert Kenton Wells Jr. of Covington.
Services will be Friday, May 22 at noon at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Harry Settle with burial to follow at Pythian Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 28, 2020