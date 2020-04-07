Tammy Sue White Kiskaden, 46, of Cynthiana, passed away April 6, 2020.
She was born in Harrison County on Oct. 3, 1973 to William Earl White and Dorotha Richardson White.
She is preceded in death by her son, Emery Christopher Collins; her maternal grandparents, Emery and Dorothy Richardson and her paternal grandmother, Imogene (Christopher) White.
Tammy is survived by her husband of 19 years, Donald Dean Kiskaden; a son, Landon Lee Kiskaden; a daughter, Leah Breanna Kiskaden; five brothers, James (Teresa) Whitaker, Charles (Jeanette) Whitaker, Billy Ritchie, Damon Ritchie and Alan Ritchie; and five sisters, Sheila Wardlaw, Donna Whitaker, Teresa (James) Jones, Christine (Steve) Thomas and Christal White.
Services will be held private at the convenience of the family. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Ware Funeral Home will update the public on those services when they become available.
www.warefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Apr. 9, 2020