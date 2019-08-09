Teddy Reese Kendall, 67, husband of Brenda Turner Kendall for 35 years, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was born June 14, 1952 in Harrison County to the late Howard "Doc" and Golda Hollar Kendall. He was a retired employee of Solution Dispersions in Cynthiana and was an avid UK basketball fan.
Other survivors include: his son, Matthew Kendall of Cynthiana; and two sisters, Peggy McNeil of Burlington and Joy Kelley of Lexington.
Preceding him in death were a brother, Jerry Kendall, and two sisters, Beverly Jo Kendall and Gayle White.
Services will be Saturday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Jeff Jackson with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Casketbearers will be Larry Harney, Dewey Harper, Gary Philpott, Bobby Small, Bill Wagoner and John Wagoner.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019