Teresa Lynn Feeback Leslie, 55, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, formerly of Cynthiana, Ky. died July 16, 2019.
She was born to Billy and Peggy Feeback on May 17, 1964, and was preceded in death by her father, Billy Feeback and a sister, Lisa Ann Feeback Barker.
Survivors include: her mother, Peggy Sowder of Cynthiana; her husband, Gabriel Leslie of Baton Rouge; a son, Buddy Burns III of Cynthiana; one brother, Paul Levart of West Liberty, Ky.; one sister, Patsy Fryman of Cynthiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on July 25, 2019