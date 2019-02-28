Terri D. Ramsey Massey, 55, Mt. Olivet, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri D. Massey.
She was born in Ft. Thomas, June 18, 1963 to Melvin Ramsey and Hazel Showalter Ramsey, and was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Leota Massey. Terri worked as a lab technician at Harrison Memorial Hospital for 20 years and Bourbon Community Hospital for the last 13 years.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rodney Massey; a son, Jordan (Marsha) Massey; three daughters, Rachel (Brent) Slusher, Amanda (Jeff) Holthaus and Samantha Radeke; a sister, Cheri (Gary) Figgins; seven grandchildren, Jacob Turner, Carley Turner, Nathan Turner, Bentley Massey, Sawyer Massey, Ramsey Slusher and Lincoln Holthaus; her father-in-law, Warren (Joyce) Massey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 3 at 2 p.m. at Robertson County Funeral Home by Gary Figgins. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leota and Terri Massey Scholarship Fund, P.O. 95, Mt. Olivet, KY 41064 or the Robertson County Public Library, P.O. 282, Mt. Olivet, KY 41064.
www.robertsoncountyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019