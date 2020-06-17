Terri Lynn Whitson, 62, of London, Ky., departed this earth on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at her home.

She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Edward Scott Whitson; her mother, Opal Sturgill Felts; two sisters, Debbie Boggs and husband David of Frankfort, Ky. and Kimberly Berry and husband Paul of Rockport, Ind.; her brothers-in-law, Daniel Hibbitts of London, Ky. and Steven Whitson of Cynthiana, Ky.; her honorary son, Roberto Moreno of London, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; plus a host of other friends and family to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Howard Felts; three sisters, Darlene Garland, Linda Hibbitts and infant sister Carolyn Opal.

Terri graduated in 1975 from Laurel County High School. She was employed by Kentucky Highlands Investment Corporation for over 38 years as an accountant until her retirement in 2017.

Funeral services for Terri Lynn Whitson was held Saturday, June 13 in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Dale Campbell officiating. A graveside service followed on Sunday, June 14 at Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, Ky.

The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.

