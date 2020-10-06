Terry Bradley Isaac, 57, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of Charles and Lois Johnson Isaac.

Survivors include: his wife, Libby VanHook Isaac; and two children, Audra Grossman of Lexington and Van Isaac of Columbia.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Tim Teater. Burial will follow in Republican Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the time of service.

