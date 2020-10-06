1/
Terry Bradley Isaac
Terry Bradley Isaac, 57, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.
He was the son of Charles and Lois Johnson Isaac.
Survivors include: his wife, Libby VanHook Isaac; and two children, Audra Grossman of Lexington and Van Isaac of Columbia.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by the Rev. Tim Teater. Burial will follow in Republican Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until the time of service.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Oct. 6 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home
112 North Walnut Street
Cynthiana, KY 41031
(859) 234-6333
