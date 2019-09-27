Terry Thompson, 86, of Cynthiana, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
He was born Sept. 26, 1932 to the late Harry Thompson and Thelma Denny Thompson. Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Thompson.
Terry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Anita Thompson; a son, Roger Thompson; two daughters, Barb (Ron) Camblin and Sandy Howard; a brother, Joe Thompson; a sister, Sharon Thompson; two stepsons, Monty (Lynette) Clough and Marty (Angie) Clough; a stepdaughter, Jenelle (Greg) Sparks; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home by Pastor Ron Camblin with visitation beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will be at Battle Grove Cemetery Meditation Building.
Pallbearers will be Justin Camblin, Jason Vallicott, Marty Clough, Monty Clough, Jeff Thompson, Eric Wright and Ryan Sparks.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 3, 2019