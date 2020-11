Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma Brown Dearing Brannock, 99, of Cincinnati, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at The Lodge Care Center in Loveland, Ohio.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Charles and Grace Blount Dearing, and was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Garrett Brannock.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 in the Paris Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home.

