Thelma Eads Fryman, 98, wife of the late J. C. Fryman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Willows at Hamburg in Lexington.
Born Sept. 12, 1921 in Harrison County to the late George and Thursa Fields Eads, she was a former employee of the J & R Drug Store and McKnight's Restaurant and was a member of the First Church of God. Thelma loved to look at pretty flowers and watch the birds outside her window.
Surviving are a niece, Carolyn Feeback; a nephew, Larry Williamson; along with several great-nieces and nephews including Johnny Gault and Troy Williamson; as well as a special friend, Doris Pack.
Also preceding her in death were three sisters, Christine Williamson, Elby Eads and Mildred Eads; four nieces, Marcella Saretski, Mary Lou Homes, Jean Dunn and Judith Oliver; and four nephews, Hubert, Wayne, Lilburn and Garnett Fryman.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Casketbearers will be Odus Fryman Jr., Tim Fryman, Todd Fryman, Johnny Gault, Mike Patko and Larry Williamson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Beard's Cemetery.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019