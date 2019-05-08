Thelma Jean Hiten, 71, of Cynthiana, died Saturday, May 4, 2019.
She was born in Harrison County, July 31, 1947 to Melvin Switzer and Minnie B. Hymer Switzer. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Jean Hiten.
She is survived by a son, Robert Allen Hiten; a daughter, Lisa Marie (John) Riley; a brother, Delbert Switzer; three grandchildren, Katie Michelle (Derek) Wiglesworth, Tonya Jean Gonzales (William Blackford) and A.J. Riley; and four great-grandchildren, Natalie Wiglesworth, Derek Wiglesworth II, Brooklin Clark and Kyrie Blackford.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Ware Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 9, 2019