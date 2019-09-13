Titus Carl Miller, 5, of Mount Olivet, went to the Lord, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
He was born Jan. 7, 2014 in Cynthiana to Timothy Miller and Jennifer Hickerson Miller.
Besides his parents, Titus is survived by his paternal grandparents, Carl D. Miller and Sharon Miller; his maternal grandparents, Steve Hickerson and Linda Hickerson; great-grandfather, Ruben Dotson; aunt and uncle, Lora and Erik Unthank; aunt, Emily Thomas; and four cousins, Andrew Unthank, Rachel Unthank, Jenna Thomas and Declan Thomas.
A funeral service will be conducted at Robertson County Funeral Home, Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. by Lee Doyle. Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Unthank, Rachel Unthank, Jenna Thomas and Declan Thomas.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019