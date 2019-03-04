Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Petrucelli Switzer. View Sign

Tracy Petrucelli Switzer, 47, a beautiful soul, left her earthly body on Feb. 28, 2019.

Tracy was born in Lexington on Aug. 7, 1971 to a large Petrucelli family. Rocky and Pat led the pack, and Rochelle (husband JJ), Carrie, and AJ rounded out the family that loved each other passionately and supported each other always. One of her favorite things in life was being a niece to her Autie Ro Ro; an aunt to Mishella, Bethany, Justice, Adam, Tanner, Demetri, and Elijah; and a great-aunt to Malia and Syran.

In her younger years she was molded and shaped into a woman of faith and a leader of many. She pursued her passion of leading others as a graduate of Midway College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business with an emphasis on leadership. She led a crew of exceptional people at 3M Cynthiana as a team leader. In 2006 she met the love of her life, Stuart, whom she married Sept. 18, 2010. Stuart, Tracy, and their boys Hayden and Riley spent epic time together. Together, and with friends and family, they laughed, loved, worked, and travelled.

Tracy loved a good trip to the lake, the sand of any beach, and exploring new places. At the end of the day, Tracy most loved people, helping others, and ensuring that everyone was cared for. Her thumbs were perpetually green and she grew beautiful plants and flowers. Nothing more did she love than her animals - Winny, Cash, Scout, and a passel of cats were well fed and well loved with Tracy as their mommy.

On Sunday, March 3, friends gathered for visitation at Milward Funeral Home, Lexington, to celebrate Tracy's life. Services were held Monday, March 4 at Milward with burial in The Lexington Cemetery. Following, all friends and family were invited to the home of Bow and Lynne Switzer in Cynthiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.