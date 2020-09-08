1/
Tracy Renee French
Tracy Renee' (Adkins) French, 48, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.
She was the daughter of Wayne and Wilma (Harrison) Adkins.
Survivors include: her parents; and her daughters, Madison French and Rachel French. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David Ray French.
Visitation will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. with Dr. Larry Bishop officiating. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Louisa, Ky.

