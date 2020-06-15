Vernon Leon Brunker, 95, husband of the late Zelma Ramsey Brunker, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.Born March 8, 1925 in Harrison County to the late Lloyd and Carrie Smiley Brunker, he was a U.S. Army veteran, a long-time salesman for Webber Sausage. Vernon was faithfully devoted to his religion and was a member of both Indian Creek Christian Church and Calvary Assembly of God.Surviving are a son, Lynn (Pat) Brunker of Lexington; two grandchildren, Eric (Tory) Brunker and Matthew (Allison) Brunker; and four great-grandchildren, Delaney, Ryan, Noli and Will.Also preceding him in death was a sister, Imogene Whitmoyer and two brothers, Wallace and O.C. Brunker.Services will be Tuesday, June 16 at 11 a.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home by Bro. Lynn Northcutt with burial to follow in Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Tuesday.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cedar Ridge Activities Fund.