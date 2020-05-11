Vickie Jo Lail, 62, of Cynthiana, wife of Daryl Joe Lail, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home.
Born Sept. 28, 1957 in Bourbon County, Ky., she was a former employee of Concept Packaging and attended Leesburg Christian Church. Vickie was a caring, fun-loving and friendly person who loved her children and her God.
Also surviving are parents, Bill and Donna Faye Brooks Rawlings; two children, James Christopher Manion and Amy Lynn Manion; and three grandchildren, David Thomas Wood II, Sidney Olivia Manion and Kylie Kay Holland.
Preceding her in death were her father, James M. Cobb, a brother, James Terry Cobb, and a sister, Susan Kay Rawlings Unger.
Private family services by the Rev. Sam Chanslor will be held Tuesday, May 12 at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial in Paris Cemetery.
An online guest book and video tribute is available at www.drakefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on May 14, 2020