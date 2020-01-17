Viola Marie Barnes Milner, 96, of Berry, Ky., died Jan. 16, 2020, at Harrison Memorial Hospital in Cynthiana.
She was a daughter of the late Oba L. and Etta Newton New Barnes, and is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Riley Milner.
Survivors include: two daughters, Marlene Kinsey of Virginia Beach, Va. and Etta Mae Milner of Jacksonville, Fla.; and one son, Edward Thomas "Tommy" Milner of Falmouth.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at Woodhead Funeral Home, Berry. The visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Pythian Grove Cemetery, Berry.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020