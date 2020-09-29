1/
Virginia Lee Perkins
Virginia Lee Ramsey Perkins, 94, of Williamstown, died Sept. 27, 2020 at Grant Center.
She was the daughter of the late Tyler and Eunice Nolan Ramsey, and is preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Perkins.
Survivors include: a daughter, Judy Godman.
Services by Bro. Howard Chipman will be held Thursday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home with burial to follow at Raven Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until the time of service.

Published in The Cynthiana Democrat from Sep. 29 to Oct. 10, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
