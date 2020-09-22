Walter Lane Monson of Versailles, Ky., passed away on Aug. 13, 2020 at the age of 61, while under the care of Tidewell Hospice in Florida with his family present, holding his hand while he was escorted into Heaven. He was the son of Eugene and Helen Jo Monson.

He is survived by his siblings, Barbara Monson Ritchie and spouse David, and Richard Clay Monson, his nieces Angela Dawn Rissler and spouse, Jon, and Christian Monson, Terry Alan and Cara Beth Lanham, Seth and Stuart Lanham; great nieces and nephew Kelsey Nicole Ritchie, Avery and Alexis Rissler, Giavanni and Cruz Monson, his "Buddy" and favorite Aunt, Joe Bob and Wilma Grider, and many cousins.

Lane was preceded in death by his brothers David Monson and Terry Lanham, his niece Crystal Marie Ritchie, and grandparents Ira and Lola Mae Monson, Clement and Gladys Barnes. Lane will forever be loved and missed by his extended family including "momma" Barbara Brooks, Dawn and Gary Harlow and daughters Kayla and Kristen, and numerous friends.

Lane was a fun-loving simple guy who had the biggest heart and compassion for others. He once said, "it's not how much you have, but how much you can give!" He lived simply, loved generously, cared deeply and spoke kindly. He knew he had to leave the rest to God.

Despite a diagnosis of cancer 2018, and a spinal post-op paralysis since May 2020, he was the encourager to others. He Believed and was "Keeping the Faith" as his Dad taught. Lane loved and lived by his favorite verse Joshua 1:9 Be strong and Courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged. The Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Lane lived his last two years knowing that he would be a winner regardless if he beat his cancer or if he was called to his Heavenly home.

Lane was a graduate of Harrison Co. High School. He worked at Summerwind Farm for the past 15 years under the leadership of his friend, Jane Lyon.

Lane loved UK Wildcats, Christmas, wolf paraphernalia, Nascar, attending car shows, Hot Wheels, rebuilding vintage trucks, and of course "The Jeep". He loved gardening, listening to all music, watching movies, gaming and most recently collecting and decorating with the red truck theme which has directed our plans for his service.

We may no longer see him with our eyes, but we will feel him in our hearts forever and his memories will live on ...JICYEW... "Mostest"

A Celebration of Life party is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26 at Leesburg Christian Church in Leesburg, Ky. Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. followed by a service led by Sammy Harris and Barry Reis at 2 p.m. Casual dress per Lane's request. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Resthaven Cemetery in Louisville, Ky.

