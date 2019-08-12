Wayne M. Stewart Jr., 58, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
He was born in Cynthiana, Ky., on Nov. 17, 1960 to the late Wayne Stewart Sr. and Betty Jean McCauley Stewart.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lois Kearns Stewart; his daughter, Mary Stewart; two sisters, Jeanne Moberly and Susan Copes; two nieces, Andrea (Eddie) Fizette and Kayle (Garrett) Johnston; four nephews, Arch (Tracy) Moberly, Craig (Cindy Hammond) Moberly, Tommy Copes, Perry Kearns; a father-in-law, Gene (JoEllen) Kearns; and a brother-in-law, Mark (Linnie) Kearns.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Cynthiana Christian Church with Dr. Larry Bishop and Dr. Tim Teater officiating. Visitation will be Monday, Aug. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Ware Funeral Home. There will be a second visitation at Cynthiana Christian Church Tuesday, from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be in Battle Grove Cemetery Graveside.
Pallbearers will be Arch Moberly, Craig Moberly, Tommy Copes, Perry Kearns, Eddie Fizette, Garrett Johnston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church Building Fund, 202 N. Main St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Published in The Cynthiana Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019