Welborn Lawrence Adams III "Chip", 41, of Lexington, Ky., passed away March 5, 2020 at 1:15 in the morning.

He was born in Fayette County on Jan. 11, 1979 to Patty Adams Hanna and the late Welborn Lawrence Adams Jr.

Chip was a member of the Riverview Baptist Church. He was a 1997 graduate of Harrison County High School. Chip graduated from Durham Beauty School with a diploma in Cosmetology in 2012. He was employed by the University of Kentucky Medical Center for 14 years and a self-employed cosmetologist.

Besides his father, he is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Douglas Adams; grandparents, Welborn L. Sr. and Sarah Adams, Merrill and Ruth Northcutt and Bill and Juanita Wellbrock.

Chip is survived by his mother and her husband, Charles as well as his husband, James Barker Adams; a sister, Julie (Richard) Dailey; a brother, David (Heather) Adams; nephews, Donovan, Isaac and Frazier Dailey; a niece, Angela Gable; his father and mother-in-law, James and Barbara Barker; and his sister-in-law, Gabriella Barker.

A funeral service will be conducted at Ware Funeral Home on Monday, March 9 at 1 p.m. by Greg Horn and Katie DuVall. A visitation will be held at Ware Funeral Home on Sunday, March 8 from 5-8 p.m. Burial will be private in Pythian Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US Hwy. 62 E., Cynthiana, KY 41031 or to the Unity Christian Church Building Fund, 5848 KY Hwy. 36 W., Cynthiana, KY 41031.

